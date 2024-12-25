President Tinubu Congratulates Apc National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje On His 75th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu enthusiastically congratulates Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as he celebrates his 75th birthday on December 25, 2024.

President Tinubu commends Dr. Ganduje, his staunch political ally and close associate, for his exceptional leadership, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions to the development of Kano State and Nigeria.

The President acknowledges Dr Ganduje’s exemplary stewardship as National Chairman, which has led to remarkable electoral victories. He notes that Ganduje and his team’s efforts continue to strengthen and unify the party, driving it toward national development goals.

Expressing gratitude for Dr. Ganduje’s policy suggestions, unwavering support, and dedication, President Tinubu encourages him to continue his exemplary work with the same passion and commitment. He highlights Dr. Ganduje’s commitment to promoting constitutional democracy and his years of public service at various levels.

President Tinubu recalls Dr Ganduje’s dedication to public service, including his early role as one of the pioneer civil servants managing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) affairs and his subsequent work as commissioner in Kano State in the 1990s.

Dr. Ganduje’s distinguished career in politics and governance began in 1979 with his involvement with the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN). Following the return to democracy in 1999, he served as deputy governor of Kano State and was later elected as governor in 2015 and 2019.

As Governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023, Dr. Ganduje made significant contributions as both an administrator and politician, leaving a lasting positive impact on the state.

President Tinubu joins family, friends, and party stalwarts on this momentous occasion to celebrate the resourceful, tireless, and courageous leadership of APC’s National Chairman.

On this milestone, President Tinubu extends his best wishes to Dr Ganduje and prays for his continued good health, happiness, and success in all future endeavours. He is confident that Dr. Ganduje will continue to contribute successfully to the progress of the party and the nation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President