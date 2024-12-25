PDP At Christmas Urges Nigerians to Support One Another

The Peoples Democratic Party has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to promote and strengthen the bond of love, unity and care among themselves without regard to creed, class or divisive considerations.

The Party’s National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba in a statement emphasized that Christmas is the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, serving as a refreshing reminder of God’s eternal love to mankind and His willingness to grant divine solution to every challenge of life.

It therefore enjoined Nigerians not to lose sight of the blessings of Christmas and its message of hope and assurance of light at the end of the tunnel.

Nigerians must therefore stand by and share with one another at this time so that the joy of the season can spread to all.

The PDP wishes all Nigerians a merry Christmas.