Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi Losses Mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar At 90.

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi losses Mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar in the early hours of today.

She died at the age of 90 after a brief illness at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano State .

Her funeral prayer was held at the Kafin Hausa Central Mosque with dignitaries from within and outside Jigawa State including Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Chief of staff to the vice president Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia in attendance

Hajiya Maryam survived with two sons, the Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi and Abdullahi Namadi a permanent Secretary at the State ministry of Environment.

Governor Umar Namadi could not participate in the funeral rites of his mother being in China for an official engagement.

Her remains was laid to rest at the Kafin Hausa Central Cemetery.