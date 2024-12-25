IPAC Calls For Unity At Christmas

The Inter Party Advisory Council has joined Christians in celebrating this year’s Christmas, commemorating the divine birthday of Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued in Abuja, IPAC national chairman Yusuf Dantalle urged Christians to reflect deeply on the reason for the season and imbibe the spirit of love, peace, unity, tolerance and forgiveness as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

He emphasized the need for prayers and patriotism as we renew our faith in God and rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear nation.

Nation building is a collective responsibility, let us unite, set aside individual, ethnic and political differences and build a better society future generations will be proud of, Dantalle reemphasized.