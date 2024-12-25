Governor Ododo Urges Love, Peace, Unity And Compassion At Christmas

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has called for peace, love and compassion for the less privileged as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

Governor Ododo in his message to the people of the state described Christmas as a joyous occasion that brings families together to celebrate boundless love and compassion reminiscent of the life of Jesus Christ.

“This festive season is a time to celebrate love, unity, and to reflect on the eternal values of peace, hope, and selfless service that define the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Christmas presents an opportunity for us to rededicate ourselves to the virtues of compassion, tolerance, and kindness. It is a time to reach out to those in need, share the warmth of our hearts, and strengthen the bonds that unite us as a people”, Governor Ododo said.

While encouraging the people to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ whose life inspires the world to embrace compassion, generosity, and unity, he commended the people for living together in peace, and for the unwavering spirit of resilience, urging them to strengthen the bonds of love and friendship within families and neighbourhoods.

Governor Ododo expressed optimism that the boundless love demonstrated by the people in commemoration of this year’s Christmas will further inspire the administration to work even harder towards the collective progress and development of Kogi State.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor

December 25, 2024