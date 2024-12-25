Ganduje extends warm Christmas greetings to Christians

On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) family and its leadership, the National Chairman of the APC, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, warmly congratulates Christians across Nigeria on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Edwin Olofu Ganduje said the festive season serves as a reminder of the values of love, peace, and unity, as exemplified by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

It is a time for reflection, thanksgiving, and fostering bonds of harmony that strengthen our collective resolve to build a prosperous and united nation.

Dr. Ganduje calls on all Nigerians, irrespective of faith or background, to embrace the spirit of togetherness and mutual respect, which are essential for national cohesion.

He further emphasizes the need for selflessness, generosity, and care for the less privileged, especially during this season of giving.

Ganduje further enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the bold economic reforms he has embarked upon which have brought discomfort to many, noting that already results of the reforms are already beginning to be seen.

He assured that by next year’s Christmas the economy would have stabilized and better, nothing that the government’s effort in securing the country is yielding results as cases of banditry and kidnapping have significantly reduced.

The former governor of Kano State added that as the nation navigates its developmental challenges, the APC leadership remains committed to promoting policies and programs that will bring about sustainable growth, security, and improved welfare for all citizens.

The National Chairman urges all Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for the continued peace, stability, and prosperity of the country, as well as for the success of our leaders at all levels of government.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance.

Signed:

Edwin Olofu