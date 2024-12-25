First Lady Felicitates Nigerians At Christmas

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu felicitates Nigerians across the country as they celebrate Christmas and look forward to the new year, 2925.

In a statement marking the Yuletide season, the First Lady expresses heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and patience as efforts towards building a better Nigeria continue, noting that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to positive reforms that will benefit every citizen, most of which are already yielding positive results.

As the year comes to a close, the First Lady appeals to all to hold onto the belief that better days are ahead, continue to love and support one another, foster unity, and embrace the diversity that makes our nation so great.

She wishes all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, filled with love, joy, peace and prosperity.