Ebonyi State Governor appeals for selfless service as Christians commemorate Christmas

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has urged public officeholders to use the yuletide celebration to extend love and kindness to the less privileged, especially those around them.

In his Christmas message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, the governor said the season should be characterized with love, kindness and generosity, adding that this is a season of joy, reflection, and gratitude, a time to come together as families, friends, and communities to celebrate the hope and love that this special time of the year represents”

“By doing this, we can embody the true spirit of the season by lifting one another and spreading goodwill throughout our dear state and nation. Commemorating the birth of Lord and Savior Jesus Christ reminds us of the power of giving, compassion, and unity,” he added.

The governor commended residents on the journey so far, especially their steadfastness in joining him to move Ebonyi forward.

“As we look back on the year, I am filled with pride and gratitude for the resilience and strength of our people.Despite the challenges we may face, your dedication, hard work, and unwavering spirit make our state a better place for everyone,”

The governor assured that his administration would continue to initiate policies and projects that would enhance the well-being of the people.

“It is my fervent wish and prayers that this Christmas will bring peace, happiness, and hope to you and your loved ones,” he said.