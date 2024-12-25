News

Atiku Extends Christmas Greetings to Nigerians

December 25, 2024
Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections has extended heartfelt Christmas felicitations to the Christian community in Nigeria as they celebrate the 2024 commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement from his media adviser Paul Ibe, the former vice president implored Nigerians to embrace a life of love and unity, drawing inspiration from the joyous spirit of the Christmas season.

It urged citizens to be guided by compassion and selflessness, encouraging them to cherish the significance of Christmas as a time for reflection and togetherness.

