Sulaiman- Ibrahim Flags Off President Tinubu’s End of Year Food Intervention For Women, Vulnerable Groups in FCT

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has distributed food items to various women groups in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s end-of-year intervention to support vulnerable women and families.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the Renewed Hope Year-End Intervention program, the Minister stated that the initiative aims to cushion the effects of the current economic challenges faced by women and families.

“Today’s event, the Renewed Hope Year-End Intervention for Vulnerable Women and Families, reflects His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mission to address the pressing needs of vulnerable groups. This initiative marks the beginning of a new era, one where no one is left behind”

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that the intervention would be replicated nationwide as part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to advancing the welfare of women and children across the country.

“As part of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Vision, we seek to build a $1 trillion economy, and women are central to achieving this ambitious goal. By unlocking the full potential of women across various sectors, from agriculture to the creative and digital industries, we can create a transformative impact on Nigeria’s economy and society, she said.

The minister emphasized, “As we approach a new year, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ed administration is committed to expanding its mission of protecting and empowering women, children, their families, and other vulnerable groups.

“We aim to bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to safeguarding, protecting and empowering women and children across Nigeria. Women are the backbone of our society and empowering them is essential to fostering strong and resilient communities.”

As well, The President of the National Council of Women Affairs as the umbrella body of all women organizations in Nigeria, Mrs. Geraldine Etuk, has assured Nigerian women that she is poised to work with the honourable Minister and them in delivering the renewed hope mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And The Director-General of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, and National President, Defence Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs. Oghogho Musa both described the initiative as timely, worthy and commending the Minister