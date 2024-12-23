Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Expresses Condolences to Victims of Rice Distribution Stampede

The Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, wishes to convey his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the victims and families affected by the tragic stampede during the recent rice distribution events in Abuja, Anambra, and Oyo states.

The Minister is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, which resulted in injuries and, tragically, the loss of lives.

Senator Kyari urges individuals and organizations involved in food distribution to collaborate with security agencies to manage crowds effectively and prevent such incidents in the future.

“In times of crisis, our community’s resilience will determine our healing and progress. Let us honor the memories of those we have lost by ensuring that such tragedies do not recur.”

The Minister also stated that the government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu GCFR, is dedicated to ensuring that Nigerians have access to quality and affordable food at all times.

“President Tinubu has emphasized his commitment to a situation where no Nigerian goes to bed hungry,” he added. “In our ministry, we are supporting farmers by reducing production costs to combat food inflation.”

“Currently, this year, under the 2024-2025 dry season farming initiative, about 280,000 farmers are benefiting from government subsidies to scale up production. The Ministry, through the NAGS-AP, is providing a 75 percent discount on the inputs needed by farmers, including fertilizer, chemicals, and seeds.”