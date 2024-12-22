Women Affairs Minister Condoles NAWOJ, NUJ over death of Hajiya Rafiat Salami

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) and the families of late Rafiat Salami, describing her as a dedicated and resilient journalist whose vacuum would be difficult to fill.

In a statement on Saturday by the Minister’s media team, Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that her perseverance and commitment to truth should be emulated by her colleagues and bidding journalists.

The statement reads in parts :With a deep sense of loss, I, on behalf of the Ministry of Women Affairs, extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Hajiya Rafiat Salami, a remarkable journalist, dedicated public servant, and Treasurer of the International Press Institute.

“Hajiya Salami was not only a trailblazer in the field of journalism, marked by integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to truth, but she also exemplified the true essence of strength and resilience in her personal life.

“She defied all odds as a mother, raising her son, Ahmed who was born with special needs; with unwavering love, dedication, and courage. Her journey gave hope and inspiration to countless mothers in similar circumstances, demonstrating that with determination and faith, every challenge can be met with grace.

“Her life was a testament to the power of perseverance and compassion, both in her career and her family. Her contributions to journalism and her advocacy for inclusivity in society have left a legacy that will not be forgotten.

“Her passing is not only a loss to the media community but also to the nation and countless women who saw in her a beacon of hope and resilience. We mourn the departure of a woman whose legacy of excellence, strength, and dedication will continue to inspire us all.

” May I assure Nigerian women that the narrative will change under my leadership, and I will strive to ensure that majority are economically and socially empowered to create impacts at different levels and strata of life.

“May Allah (SWT) grant her Aljannah Firdaus and give her family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”