Wike Commiserates With Victims of Abuja Food Distribution Stampede, Directs Free Treatment

December 22, 2024
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has Commiserates with victims of the stampede that occurred during a food distribution event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, government hospitals were directed to treat those that were injured in the stampede free of charge.

The Minister, who directed that police permission should henceforth be obtained by individuals or organizations planning public distribution of palliatives, either food items or cash, said it was painful that 10 lives were lost in the stampede.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the lives that were lost and fortitude for their families to bear the irreparable loss, Wike assured that the government will ensure that those injured were given adequate medical attention.

The FCT Minister commended the Police and other security agencies for their prompt intervention, adding that the promptness in which security agencies responded to the incident was commendable.

