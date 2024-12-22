Obituary

President of the Senate mourns late Abbe

December 22, 2024
President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has described the demise of the former military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Brigadier General Godwin Abbe, as a great loss to the people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in general.

In a statement Akpabio said General Abbe, who was also once a military Governor of Rivers State, was a dedicated public servant, a patriot and a trailblazer.

He recalled that General Abbe was at different times Minister of Defence and Interior Minister adding that his demise is a great loss not only to his family and the people of Akwa Ibom State but to the entire nation.

Akpabio commiserated with the family of General Abbe, as well as the government and people of Edo State, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

December 22, 2024
