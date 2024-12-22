Police Rejects Amnesty’s Report on Extrajudicial Killings

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed claims made by Amnesty International regarding the alleged brutality during the End Bad Governance protests in Nigeria, describing the report as inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement, the Force explained that available evidence suggests certain elements infiltrated the protests to incite violence, damage public property, and jeopardize public safety. The Police emphasized that their response involved the use of minimal force, strictly adhering to legal guidelines, and without resorting to firearms.

The statement further clarified that all prosecutions were conducted within legal frameworks. It also refuted allegations of arbitrary arrests, maltreatment, or denial of legal representation, insisting that police officers deployed to manage the protests displayed a high level of professionalism in public order management across the country.

Amnesty International had released a report on November 28, 2024, titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on #EndBadGovernance Protests.” The report alleged that at least 24 people were killed in six northern states during the demonstrations and accused the Nigeria Police of human rights violations.

The Police Force, however, maintains that the allegations are unsubstantiated