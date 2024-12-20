Ododo Commiserates With Oyo State Government Over Unfortunate Deaths

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State over the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives several young people at a High School in Ibadan.

Governor Ododo said he was saddened by the stampede in Ibadan that resulted in the death of 35 children at a gathering to mark the festive season.

The Governor also expressed sympathy for the families of children killed in the stampede especially women who were visibly horrified by the loss of their loved ones.

According to Governor Ododo:

“I want to express my deep sympathy for the government and people of Oyo state where the unfortunate stampede claimed the lives of several young and promising Nigerians.

I am saddened that the lives of these promising young Nigerians have been cut short in a stampede at a ceremony in which they were meant to feel the joy of the festive season in Ibadan.

The death of these children have now brought pain and anguish to families especially mothers who were seen crying after emergency services had pulled bodies from the scene of the incident.

Our prayers are with families who lost their loved ones and the government and people of Oyo state in this trying moment.”

Governor Ododo called for improvement in crowd control and emergency response in areas where large crowds are unavoidable especially in this festive season.

Over 5,000 young people are said to have gathered at a High School in Ibadan, Oyo state for a youth festival when the stampede that killed at least 35 children occurred on Wednesday.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor