Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Receives the association of former female councilors Nasarawa State.

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim fsi, graciously welcomed the association of former female councilors representing all wards across Nasarawa State during a courtesy visit to her office.

The association expressed heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Minister, applauding her remarkable leadership and dedication to initiatives that positively impact their communities and the entire nation at large. They acknowledged the far-reaching benefits of the Honourable Minister’s efforts in championing women’s empowerment, fostering sustainable development, and addressing the unique challenges faced by their localities.