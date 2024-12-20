News
House frowns at Non-Compliance by MDAs
The House of representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance is calling on Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to respect constitutional principles and legislative processes for the timely passage of the 2025 appropriation bill and implementation of government policies and programmes
Chairman,House Committee on Legislative Compliance,Yusuf Ahmed Badau stated this while reacting to series of complains over attitude of some agencies of not complying with National Assembly invites and resolutions.