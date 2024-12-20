Governor Diri Approves Christmas break for Civil Servants

Governor Douye Diri has approved a Christmas Break for all civil servants in the state.

The break according to a statement by the State commissioner of information, Orientation and strategy Mrs.Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai is to commence on December 24th and end on December 30th, 2024.

However ,essential service workers are exempted from this recess and are expected to report to work as usual.

The Governor in the statement expresses heartfelt appreciation to all residents for their continued support and wishes everyone a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year