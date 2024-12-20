News

Abbas mourns victims of Ibadan stampede

December 20, 2024
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sadness over the death of children due to a stampede at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message called for a thorough investigation of the incident to forestall a recurrence, while also advocating caution during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He commiserated with the government and the people of Oyo State, especially the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

He says the House is profoundly disturbed by the tragedy while commiserating with the victims.

December 20, 2024
