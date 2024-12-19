President Tinubu Expresses Deep Anguish Over Ibadan Funfair Tragedy And Demands Thorough Investigation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the tragic incident at the Children’s FunFair in Ibadan, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and left many injured.

The President extends his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Oyo State, as well as to the grieving families who have lost their beloved children.

In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event.

President Tinubu has urgently directed the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragedy thoroughly. He emphasises that it is imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to this painful incident, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

The President urges the Oyo State Government to take every necessary measure to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring. Among the essential actions are a comprehensive review of all public events’ safety measures, strict enforcement of safety regulations, and regular safety audits of event venues.

Furthermore, President Tinubu calls on event organisers to prioritise the safety of all attendees, especially children. He stresses the importance of integrating professional security, protocol, and logistics at events to ensure the utmost safety of all participants.

“Our children’s safety and well-being remain paramount. No event should ever compromise their safety or take precedence over their lives,” President Tinubu asserts.

Bayo Onanuga