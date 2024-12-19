News

President Tinubu Approves Redeployment Of Permanent Secretaries

December 19, 2024
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the redeployment of Federal Permanent Secretaries.

In a statement the head of the civil service of the federation DIDI ESTHER WALSON-JACK

Mr. Gabriel Aduda from Ministry of Women Affairs has been redeployed to Ministry of Defence

Mr. Olumuyiwa Enitan

Abel Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction To Ministry of Education (to understudy the
Permanent Secretary).

Mr. Temitope Peter

From Fashedemi Ministry of Agriculture and Food Securi To State House

Dr.Shuaib Mohammed Lamido Belgore from Ministry of Regional
Develoment To Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi from Ministry of Housing & Urban Development To Ministry of Agriculture and
Food Security.
Other are

Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso from State House To Ministry of Works

Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana Ministry of Defence To Ministry of Aviation and
Aerospace Development

Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata   from Ministry of Works   To Ministry of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty
Reduction

Raymond Omenka
Omachi from Common Services Office, OHCSF Ministry of Finance(Special
Duties

Tinuke Watti (Mrs.) Former Ministry of Sports
Develo ment To Ministry of Regional
Development

Dr. Maryam Ismaila
Keshinro Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental
Affairs To Ministry of Women Affairs

According to the statement all handing and taking over processes are to be completed on or before 31 st December, 2024.

