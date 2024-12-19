President Tinubu Approves Redeployment Of Permanent Secretaries
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the redeployment of Federal Permanent Secretaries.
In a statement the head of the civil service of the federation DIDI ESTHER WALSON-JACK
Mr. Gabriel Aduda from Ministry of Women Affairs has been redeployed to Ministry of Defence
Mr. Olumuyiwa Enitan
Abel Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction To Ministry of Education (to understudy the
Permanent Secretary).
Mr. Temitope Peter
From Fashedemi Ministry of Agriculture and Food Securi To State House
Dr.Shuaib Mohammed Lamido Belgore from Ministry of Regional
Develoment To Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi from Ministry of Housing & Urban Development To Ministry of Agriculture and
Food Security.
Other are
Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso from State House To Ministry of Works
Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana Ministry of Defence To Ministry of Aviation and
Aerospace Development
Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata from Ministry of Works To Ministry of Humanitarian
Affairs and Poverty
Reduction
Raymond Omenka
Omachi from Common Services Office, OHCSF Ministry of Finance(Special
Duties
Tinuke Watti (Mrs.) Former Ministry of Sports
Develo ment To Ministry of Regional
Development
Dr. Maryam Ismaila
Keshinro Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental
Affairs To Ministry of Women Affairs
According to the statement all handing and taking over processes are to be completed on or before 31 st December, 2024.