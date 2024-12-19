President Tinubu Approves Redeployment Of Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the redeployment of Federal Permanent Secretaries.

In a statement the head of the civil service of the federation DIDI ESTHER WALSON-JACK

Mr. Gabriel Aduda from Ministry of Women Affairs has been redeployed to Ministry of Defence

Mr. Olumuyiwa Enitan

Abel Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction To Ministry of Education (to understudy the

Permanent Secretary).

Mr. Temitope Peter

From Fashedemi Ministry of Agriculture and Food Securi To State House

Dr.Shuaib Mohammed Lamido Belgore from Ministry of Regional

Develoment To Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Dr. Marcus Olaniyi Ogunbiyi from Ministry of Housing & Urban Development To Ministry of Agriculture and

Food Security.

Other are

Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso from State House To Ministry of Works

Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana Ministry of Defence To Ministry of Aviation and

Aerospace Development

Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata from Ministry of Works To Ministry of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty

Reduction

Raymond Omenka

Omachi from Common Services Office, OHCSF Ministry of Finance(Special

Duties

Tinuke Watti (Mrs.) Former Ministry of Sports

Develo ment To Ministry of Regional

Development

Dr. Maryam Ismaila

Keshinro Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental

Affairs To Ministry of Women Affairs

According to the statement all handing and taking over processes are to be completed on or before 31 st December, 2024.