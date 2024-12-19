News

Oyo Police Arrest Eight Over Ibadan Children Funfair Tragedy

December 19, 2024
Sequel to the Stampede incident recorded on Wednesday 18th December at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan venue of the family funfair, the Oyo State Police Command has arrested eight (8) Persons for their various involvements.

In a statement signed by Police public relations officer, Adewale Osifeso, Thirty-Five Minors have been documented Dead while (6) Six others are critically injured and on various Medical Interventions.

The case has since been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge leading the investigations.

In the meantime, residents around the axis are advised not to panic as hoodlums would be prevented from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation.

Meanwhile, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has sympathized with the Oyo State Government and families of the souls lost in the tragic incident .
According to a release by the Ooni’s Director,Media and Public Affairs,Otunba Moses Olafare,the entire house of Oduduwa has pledged to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss.

December 19, 2024
