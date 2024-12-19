One Person Dies In An Ied Explosion In Shiroro Lga Of Niger State.

An Improvised Explosive Device has reportedly claimed the life of a farmer in Bassa, Shiroro local government of Niger State.

Confirming the incident to NTA News, State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mohammed Bello Abdullahi said the explosion may not be unconnected to the after effect of activities of Bandits who took siege of the area in the past before they were dislodged by the Nigeria Military.

The Commissioner who pleaded for calm said the Ministry and other security agencies are on top of the situation and details on the unfortunate incident will be made public as soon as investigations are over.