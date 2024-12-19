News

One Person Dies In An Ied Explosion In Shiroro Lga Of Niger State.

December 19, 2024
0 17 Less than a minute

An Improvised Explosive Device has reportedly claimed the life of a farmer in Bassa, Shiroro local government of Niger State.

Confirming the incident to NTA News, State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mohammed Bello Abdullahi said the explosion may not be unconnected to the after effect of activities of Bandits who took siege of the area in the past before they were dislodged by the Nigeria Military.

The Commissioner who pleaded for calm said the Ministry and other security agencies are on top of the situation and details on the unfortunate incident will be made public as soon as investigations are over.

December 19, 2024
0 17 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Ademola Lookman Crowned 2024 African Men’s Player Of The Year

December 18, 2024

2024 CAF Awards: Super Falcons Emerge Women’s National Team Of The Year

December 18, 2024

FIFA Inaugurates First African Continental Office In Morocco

December 18, 2024

National Park Service (NPS) Arrested 621 Criminals for Various Offences, January To October 2024

December 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button