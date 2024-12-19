Houses Begins Consideration of 2025 Budget.

The house of Representatives has commenced the consideration of the 2025 appriopriation bill of 49.7 Trillion Naira presented by the President on Wednesday.

Deliberating on the general principles of the budget, members commended the President’s priority to Defence, Infrastructure, Health and Education as strategic and aptly captured the theme of the appriopriation bill, budget of restoration, securing peace and rebuilding prosperity.

Members are optimistic that with Prudence and Fiscal discipline the budget Parameters will be achieved .

The legislators noted that the huge difference that used to characterise the allocations betwen Capital and recurrent is gradually reducing which is encouraging.

