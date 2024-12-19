Dangote Reduces PMS Price to N899.50k

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) product to below N900 per litre, to provide much-needed relief for Nigerians ahead of the holiday season.

Africa’s first privately-owned oil refinery, previously lowered petrol price to N970 per litre November 24, has again announced a new price of N899.50 per litre. This reduction is designed to ease transport costs during the festive period.

A statement by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, indicates the company also introduced a special offer to further benefit consumers. In addition to the holiday discount, Dangote Petroleum Refinery is allowing consumers to purchase an additional litre of fuel on credit for every litre bought on a cash basis.

The refinery also expressed its gratitude to Nigerians for their continued support as the country enters the festive season.

Chiejina further emphasised the refinery’s commitment to ensuring Nigerians have access to premium quality petroleum products that are competitively priced, as well as environmentally and engine friendly.

The Dangote Refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (BPD), is the largest single-train refinery in the world.

The Statement reiterated that Dangote is fully capable of meeting 100% of Nigeria’s refined petroleum product requirements, with a surplus available for export.