Kogi Govt Congratulates Aiyedatiwa as Winner of Ondo Governorship Election

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election.

Governor Ododo who served as the deputy chairman of the committee on election management and strategy in the Ondo State Governorship Campaign Council described the victory of Governor Aiyedatiwa and the APC as the result of hard work and strategic planning by the leadership and members of the party who were determined to ensure the APC retains power in Ondo state.

The Kogi State Governor who was in Owo where he coordinated election operation in Ondo North Senatorial district expressed optimism that the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will continue the development trajectory which the APC has been known for in Ondo state over the years.

According to Governor Ododo

“We have known Governor Aiyedatiwa. He has been tested and can be trusted to continue the good work of the APC administration in Ondo state.

“We have no doubt that he will build on existing infrastructure development, social welfare and security of lives and property across the state.

“We are confident that he will succeed with this new mandate which is a further boost to the popularity and acceptance of the APC in Ondo state.”

Governor Ododo who commended the people of the state especially the non-indigenous communities for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the election maintained that the support of the people has not gone unnoticed, assuring that they will be duly recognized and rewarded by the government.

He called on the people of Ondo state to support Governor Aiyedatiwa as he is set to begin his full term in office as the governor of the state from February, 2025.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was declared winner of the November 16, 2024 Ondo State Governorship having scored 366, 781 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Honourable Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party who scored 117, 845 votes.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor

November 17, 2024