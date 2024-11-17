Ex-President Buhari Welcomes Ondo Apc Election Victory.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed happiness with the success of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the governorship election in Ondo State which returned Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyeditawa with a landslide victory.

In his reaction to the outcome of the election, the former President said the voters had spoken lucidly and loudly about the confidence they have in the party and the governor and their wish expressed through the ballot box should be respected by other stakeholders.

The former president said while the election outcome has shown that democracy remains strong and cannot be easily overturned in a country as large and diverse as Nigeria, it is equally a challenge to the Governor-elect to put in place policies that engender economic growth, tame high unemployment and inflation and the pursuit of welfare programs to make life better for the people.

President Buhari commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and law enforcement agencies for the efforts they to put into reducing observed shortcomings in previous elections.

He wished Governor Aiyeditawa and his team a successful tenure in office.

Garba Shehu.

17-11-24.

