Shehu of Borno Appreciates NTA for its Support During the Flood Disaster.

Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Amin Elkanemi has on behalf of himself, the Borno Emirate Council and the entire people of his Emirate extended his appreciation to the management of the NTA Maiduguri Zonal Network Centre for the sympathy visit during the flood disaster and for its kind support and contributions.





In the letter of appreciation he personally signed, Shehu of Borno , Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai EI-Kanemi recognized and thanked the staff and management of the NTA for the kindness and generosity.

The royal father noted that the efforts had made a tangible difference in the lives of those affected, helping to provide food, shelter, and hope during the difficult period,saying it is through the collective resolve of the community that they were able to begin the process of recovery and rebuilding.

The statement further notes the spirit of generosity demonstrated by the NTA and many others has reinforced their belief in the strength of the community, adding that It is a true testament to human resilience and compassion, reminding them that they are never alone, even in their darkest moments.