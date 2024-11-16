News

Shehu of Borno Appreciates NTA for its Support During the Flood Disaster.

November 16, 2024
0 4 1 minute read

Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Amin Elkanemi has on behalf of himself, the Borno Emirate Council and the entire people of his Emirate extended his appreciation to the management of the NTA Maiduguri Zonal Network Centre for the sympathy visit during the flood disaster and for its kind support and contributions.



In the letter of appreciation he personally signed, Shehu of Borno , Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai EI-Kanemi recognized and thanked the staff and management of the NTA for the kindness and generosity.
The royal father noted that the efforts had made a tangible difference in the lives of those affected, helping to provide food, shelter, and hope during the difficult period,saying it is through the collective resolve of the community that they were able to begin the process of recovery and rebuilding.
The statement further notes the spirit of generosity demonstrated by the NTA and many others has reinforced their belief in the strength of the community, adding that It is a true testament to human resilience and compassion, reminding them that they are never alone, even in their darkest moments.

November 16, 2024
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

Super Eagles Player Wilfred Ndidi Honoured After Reaching 200 Premier League Appearances

November 14, 2024

Nimrod expresses confidence in Shehu Dikko’s Leadership of National Sports Commission

November 14, 2024

NNPC Ltd Set to Supply 100mmscf/d Gas to Dangote Refinery

November 14, 2024

IGP Deploys DIG To Oversee Security For Ondo Governorship

November 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button