President Tinubu Leads Tribute As Late Chief Of Army Staff Is Buried At National Cemetery

President Bola Tinubu on Friday led the nation in paying final respects to the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who was laid to rest at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, top government officials, senior military officers, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the solemn ceremony.

President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Minister of Defence Badaru Abubakar, and Service chiefs laid wreaths in honour of the general.

Lagbaja’s widow, Mariya, also participated in the ceremony.

In his remarks, the President praised Lagbaja for distinguishing himself as a thoroughbred professional soldier throughout his military career, adding that his legacy of service will be cherished forever.

The President announced the posthumous conferment of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the late Chief of Army Staff, which his widow, Mariya, received.

“Today is a solemn day for the nation and for me as Commander-in-Chief, for on this day, at this place, we lay to rest a soldier’s soldier. A General and Officer who symbolised the best of his profession and whose commitment to the nation he loved was singular and undiluted.

“For me, he was a trusted advisor whose formidable intellect and breadth of knowledge served this nation well. More than that, he was also a man of prudent action who cared more for his nation and for those who served under him than he ever did for himself.

“Yet, the hand of God works in its own sovereign way. The plans of God we cannot fully discern. At a time when his service to the nation could mean so much, God took him home to serve in His celestial army.

“His departure could cause us great dismay. However, Lieutenant General Lagbaja would not want sorrow to overtake us.

“It has been said that “the brave never die. Their courage serves a thousand living men.” So be it then; may the courage by which Lieutenant General Lagbaja served and now shine forth live in each of us,” he said.

The President extended his condolences to the family of the late General, emphasising that words can never convey the nation’s gratitude for the selfless service of the departed.

“You shared your beloved husband, father, and brother with an entire nation, allowing him to serve with honour. His sacrifices will never be forgotten. His life’s work will continue to inspire all who serve in our armed forces,” he said.

The President urged members of the Armed Forces to honour Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s memory by rededicating themselves to the principles of patriotism and love for Nigeria.

“While we are saddened by his passing, we still celebrate his life.

“For his courage, sacrifice and leadership, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja will forever reside in the pantheon of military greats,” he said.

The President described the late COAS as one of his best appointees, noting that although his tenure was brief, it marked a transformative period in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism insurgency and banditry.

“Lieutenant General Lagbaja embodied the finest ideals of a patriot and a soldier. He had an abiding faith in the capacity and readiness of our armed forces to keep us safe.

“From his hands-on participation in many internal security operations, Lieutenant General Lagbaja had a clear understanding of the role of the military in securing and defending our country, its people and their hard-won democratic institutions.

“He displayed uncommon valour in the discharge of his duty, earning the admiration of the rank and file, for he cared about their welfare and their families.

“I remember the passion with which he championed payment of outstanding Group Life Assurance benefits to families of deceased personnel. Owing to his passion for his soldiers, we gave some needed financial relief to distressed families, clearing a backlog that had been growing since 2011,” he said.

The funeral, marked by full military honours, observed a 19-gun salute in honour of the late general.

Lt. General Lagbaja, who passed away on November 5, 2024, was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. He rose through the ranks until he was appointed COAS.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)