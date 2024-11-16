Ondo INEC REC Monitors Governorship Election

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Ondo State, Oluwatoyin Babalola has expressed pleasure with the peaceful conduct of the ongoing governorship election in the state so far, affirming that over ninety seven percent of the BVA”s operations have received good report, while other will be fixed

This was while monitoring the exercise at some centers in Akure accompanied by the National Commissioner of INEC, Kenneth Onyeakwu and the Commissioner of police in Ondo State, Oladipo Abayomi