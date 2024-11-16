Kogi State Governor Approves N316 Million Naira Bursary Awards for 8,750 Kogi Students.

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State has approved the sum of N316 million naira for disbursement as Bursary, for 8,750 undergraduate students of the state, who have successfully been verified and cleared.

State Commissioner for Education Wemi Jones in a statement, made this known in Lokoja.

The Commissioner says, out of over 40,000 undergraduate students that applied online for the 2024 Bursary Award, only 8,750 have successfully uploaded the required documents and have been verified.

He explained that the Bursary allowance has been upgraded with Under Graduate Students receiving 30 thousand Naira each while Law Students, are to receive three hundred thousand Naira.

A total of 8,549 under graduate students have been cleared along side 201 Law Students in the state.

He assures that beneficiaries will start receiving alert within the next two weeks.

He also presented a Cheque of five million naira to Favour Oluwatimilehin Adebayo, a Kogi State indigene from Odoere in Yagba West Local Government Area, who is on Scholarship study in Poland.

He presented the five million naira cheque to the father of the awardee, Mr Moses Adebayo, on behalf of the Governor.

Executive Chairman, Kogi State Scholarship Board Afolabi Joseph-Raji,

explains that Miss Favour won the scholarship as an outstanding student while studying at the Nasarawa State University.

He says the University through an exchange programme with foreign universities, awarded her the Scholarship to study in Poland.

Father of the Awardee, Mr Moses Adebayo, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the gesture towards his daughter, assuring that the awardee will continue to make the state proud.