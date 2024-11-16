Joint Mission of ECOWAS/African Union in Senegal

As Sénégal sets for its parliamentary election this Sunday, ECOWAS and the African Union reiterates its appeal to the Senegalese for a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

A statement by ECOWAS informs that the Election Observation Missions deployed are in Senegal, with aim to operate jointly and observe the final days of the electoral campaigns as well as the conduct of the election to its final stage.

The statement says the joint Mission will end on 20th November 2024, the date of its departure from Senegal.The Joint Mission is led, on behalf of ECOWAS, by Francis Alex TSEGAH, Former Ambassador of Ghana to the Kingdom of Spain, and on behalf of the African Union, by Calixte Aristide MBARI, Head of the Democracy, Elections and Constitutionalism Division of the African Union Commission.