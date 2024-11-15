NJC Suspends 2 Justices and others For Compulsory Retirements

The National Judicial Council

NJC at its 107th Meeting has sanctioned 5 serving Judicial Officers for various acts of misconduct.

The Council suspended Hon. Justice G. C. Aguma of High Court of Rivers State from performing judicial functions for a period of one year without pay and also placed him on “Watch-List” for two years thereafter.

Also, Hon. Justice A. O. Nwabunike of Anambra State High Court, has been suspended from performing judicial functions for one year without pay and placed on “Watch-List” for two years thereafter.

The Council also recommended two Heads of Court for compulsory retirement over falsification of age.

The duo of the Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Hon. Kadi Babagana Mahdi, were recommended for compulsory retirement for falsification of their ages.

The Council equally considered the Report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee, which considered a total number of 30 petitions, empanelled 6 Committees for further investigation.

While 22 were dismissed for lacking in merit, two were sub judice.

The Council also empanelled a Committee to investigate all complaints and petitions against Hon. Justice O. A. Ojo, Chief Judge, Osun State.