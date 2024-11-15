News

FRSC Debunks Recruitment Rumour

November 15, 2024
The federal road safety Corps is calling on the general public to regard as fake and misleading, the online publication misinforming about an ongoing recruitment of personnel into the service of the Corps.

This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is not recruiting at the moment, neither is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect.
While debunking this fake news, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed said the recruitment processes in the Corps have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placement of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms including the corps’ website
www.frsc.gov.ng

