NNPC Ltd Set to Supply 100mmscf/d Gas to Dangote Refinery

NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National

Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has successfully executed a Gas Sale and

Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and

Petrochemicals

The agreement, signed by the Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited ,Justin Ezeala

and the President/CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote at the

Corporate Head Office of Dangote in Falomo, Lagos State, outlines the supply

of natural gas for power generation and feedstock at the Dangote Refinery. A Statement By Olufemi Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer says

This is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy of

utilizing Nigeria’s abundant gas resources towards revamping the nation’s

industrial growth and kickstarting its economic prosperity.

It is also a development, penned with

zero capital expenditure (CAPEX) outlay, described as

unprecedented in the history of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited

or any gas Local Distribution Company

in the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited will supply 100 million standard cubic

feet per day (MMSCF/D), Fifty million standard cubic feet being firm supply and the rest fifty million standard cubic

interruptible natural gas supply to the refinery for an initial period

of 10 years, with options for renewal and growth.

This is a significant collaboration toward ensuring the operational success

of the Dangote Refinery and enhancing Nigeria’s domestic gas utilization, representing a milestone for both NNPC Ltd and Dangote

Refinery, aligning with their shared commitment to boosting local production

and providing vital products for the benefit of all Nigerians.