NNPC Ltd Set to Supply 100mmscf/d Gas to Dangote Refinery
NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National
Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, has successfully executed a Gas Sale and
Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Dangote Petroleum Refinery and
Petrochemicals
The agreement, signed by the Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited ,Justin Ezeala
and the President/CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote at the
Corporate Head Office of Dangote in Falomo, Lagos State, outlines the supply
of natural gas for power generation and feedstock at the Dangote Refinery. A Statement By Olufemi Soneye
Chief Corporate Communications Officer says
This is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy of
utilizing Nigeria’s abundant gas resources towards revamping the nation’s
industrial growth and kickstarting its economic prosperity.
It is also a development, penned with
zero capital expenditure (CAPEX) outlay, described as
unprecedented in the history of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited
or any gas Local Distribution Company
in the country.
Under the terms of the agreement, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited will supply 100 million standard cubic
feet per day (MMSCF/D), Fifty million standard cubic feet being firm supply and the rest fifty million standard cubic
interruptible natural gas supply to the refinery for an initial period
of 10 years, with options for renewal and growth.
This is a significant collaboration toward ensuring the operational success
of the Dangote Refinery and enhancing Nigeria’s domestic gas utilization, representing a milestone for both NNPC Ltd and Dangote
Refinery, aligning with their shared commitment to boosting local production
and providing vital products for the benefit of all Nigerians.