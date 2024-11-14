Nimrod expresses confidence in Shehu Dikko’s Leadership of National Sports Commission

The President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod has voiced strong confidence in the leadership abilities of Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), to successfully fulfill his mandate.

Nimrod made the remarks during a visit to Dikko’s residence in Abuja, where he expressed his belief that Dikko’s extensive experience, particularly from his tenure with the League Management Company (LMC) overseeing the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)—would be instrumental in transforming the sports landscape in Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that Mallam Shehu Dikko will deliver on his mandate,” Nimrod stated.

“His track record with the LMC speaks volumes, and I believe he will bring the same level of expertise to the National Sports Commission.”

Nimrod also called on the leadership of Nigeria’s various National Sports Federations to support Dikko in his efforts to revolutionize the country’s sports development.

“All sports federations must rally behind Dikko as he works to change the face of Nigerian sports,” Nimrod urged.

During the meeting, Nimrod highlighted the progress made in the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League, National Division 1 and 2 Leagues, as well as the National Beach Volleyball Tour, providing a solid foundation for further growth in the sport.

“We are on the right track,” he said, “and with Dikko’s leadership, I believe Nigeria can achieve its goal of qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.”