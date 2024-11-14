IGP Deploys DIG To Oversee Security For Ondo Governorship

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced a comprehensive security measures aimed at ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the Ondo off-season Governorship election

In a statement, the IGP has deployed DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi as the coordinating DIG for the Elections, while AIG Bennett Igweh and CP Tunji Disu are also deployed as AIG and CP Election respectively.

Meanwhile, the IGP has also announced the restriction of all vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other means of transportation from 6am to 6pm on Election Day, with the exception of those on essential services,

Similarly, security aides and escorts attached to VIPs are also banned from accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres to prevent disruptions.

Unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security agencies will not be permitted to operate during the election, also, the ban on the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles will be enforced. Special consideration will be extended to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those facing mobility challenges to ensure that polling stations remain accessible.

The Force hereby enjoins citizens to report suspicious activities that may threaten the integrity of the electoral process.