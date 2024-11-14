Continental Gymnastics Cup: TIG Elevates Nigeria’s Pride in Portugal

Nigeria’s premier gymnastics club, Tony International Gymnastics (TIG), is flying the nation’s flag high at the Continental Gymnastics Cup in Portugal. This major competition not only allows athletes to earn points towards Olympic qualification but also serves as an invaluable platform for gymnasts to showcase their skills and gain critical points for international tournaments.

TIG is represented by two standout athletes, Angela Marinoni and Desire Ehnahoro, in this event. Originally, the club intended to field a team of eight, including Oluwasemilore Praise Adeoye, Chiwendu Chenille Okpandu, Chimamanda Onyeabor, Chukwumnadigide Elah Oguegbulu, Francisca Chiagoziem Okpanku, and Desire Oluebube Enahoro-Agbi. However, due to visa and financial challenges, only Marinoni and Ehnahoro were able to travel, even though the full team had been registered.

Reflecting on their performance so far, TIG President Anthony Asuquo praised the athletes’ resilience and determination. “I’m incredibly proud of Angela and Desire for how they’ve conducted themselves, following their routines and achieving gold, silver, and bronze medals amongst themselves. Competing in an Olympic scoring event exposes them to athletes they might face at the Olympics, which is invaluable experience.”

Asuquo emphasized TIG’s commitment to giving athletes international exposure, despite Nigeria’s challenging economic environment. “We strive to provide our athletes with the opportunities they need. While I wished we could have brought more athletes, the current situation made it difficult.”

He expressed optimism that with experienced sports administrators like Mallam Shehu Dikko joining the fold, Nigerian sports might enter a period of growth and success.

This year’s Continental Gymnastics Cup has drawn 19 clubs from around the globe, all competing for critical points in Portugal.