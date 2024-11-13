NECO Pays Examiners’ Allowances

Follolwing the allegations that the National Examinations Council (NECO) refused to pay examiners engaged in the conduct of the 2024 SSCE internal

the council says it has paid the allowances of all the 72,138 examiners engaged as ad-hoc staff in the 2024 school-based senior school certificate examination (SSCE). NECO in a statement signed by its acting director, information and public relations, Azeez Sani noted that the council commenced payment of the examiners on 4th of October, 2024 on bank basis which was to ensure easy reconciliation and to avoid clumsiness in the payment process. The statement added that NECO had completed the payment of the examiners allowances as all the banks have been cleared. While appreciating the examiners and other ad-hoc staff for their invaluable contributions in the conduct of the exercise, the management advised that any person(s) engaged by the council should seek further clarification from the authority.