FG Suspends 13 FGC Enugu Students For 6 Months.

The Federal Ministry of Education has imposed a six-month suspension on 13 students of Federal Government College (FGC), Enugu, for allegedly bullying and assaulting an SS1 day student.

A statement by the Ministry says the decision was made to ensure safety of students in the school and maintain the confidence and trust of parents and stakeholders.

According to the Ministry’s findings, the incident involved the assault of an SS1 day student by a group of students on November 7, 2024, and came to light following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media.

To address the issue further, the Ministry directed the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) to collaborate with security agencies to conduct a comprehensive investigation, including potential links to external groups.

Additionally, counselling and rehabilitation support will be provided to assist the affected students and promote their reintegration into a positive school environment.

The Minister also called on stakeholders—including parents, school authorities, and security agencies—to work together in tackling such issues and fostering a safe atmosphere for students to thrive.