News

6,600 Students Of Federal University Dutse To Benefit From Nelfund

November 13, 2024
0 57 Less than a minute

In fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renewed hope agenda in the area of education, over four hundred thousand students have benefitted from the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, NELFUND to pay their school fees in Federal Government owned Tertiary Institutions across the country.

The Managing Director NELFUND Mr Akintunde Sawyer disclosed that 6,600 students of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State will benefit from the loan to the tune of 793 million naira,out of which 209 million have been released to the school. Correspondent Auwal Muhammad Kazaure reports that the Managing Director stated this during a one day sensitization visit to Federal University Dutse.

November 13, 2024
0 57 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Editors Conference: President Tinubu Announces Gradually Economic Rebound Through Targeted Reforms

November 8, 2024

TCN Updates on Grid Disturbance and Ongoing Repair Works

November 8, 2024

Welcome Message For the 8th Edition of The Africa Women Conference by Dr, Jumai Ahmadu, Co-Convener, AWC Protocol

November 6, 2024

NDPC Engages Social Media Influencers to Boost Data Protection Awareness

November 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button