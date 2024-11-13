6,600 Students Of Federal University Dutse To Benefit From Nelfund

In fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renewed hope agenda in the area of education, over four hundred thousand students have benefitted from the Nigeria Education Loan Fund, NELFUND to pay their school fees in Federal Government owned Tertiary Institutions across the country.

The Managing Director NELFUND Mr Akintunde Sawyer disclosed that 6,600 students of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State will benefit from the loan to the tune of 793 million naira,out of which 209 million have been released to the school. Correspondent Auwal Muhammad Kazaure reports that the Managing Director stated this during a one day sensitization visit to Federal University Dutse.