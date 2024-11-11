Vandals Attack Lokoja-Gwagwalada Transmission Line 

The spate of vandalism on power infrastructure in the country continue as the transmission line along Lokoja – Gwagwalada has been pulled down.

A statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN states that three towers along line one have been vandalized, disrupting bulk power transmission along the route.

The vandals also stoled two spans of aluminium conductor from the line one.

Though a double-circuit line, TCN assures that it is still supplying bulk power through line two, while efforts are underway to source replacement aluminium conductors for the two spans stolen from the line one.

TCN describes the rising trend of vandalism on transmission lines and towers as threat to the country’s power infrastructure and hindering the expansion and stability of the national grid as it again appeal to communities hosting transmission lines and towers, to collaborate with it and security operatives to combat the menace.