Musawa Champions African Culture at G20 Ministers Meeting

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, has Hannatu Musawa, says that Africa’s participation in the G20 Ministers of Culture meeting marks a significant milestone in Africa’s cultural diplomacy.



Ngufan Shaaji Ugwuanyi reports that Musawa made this known at the Salvador Convention Centre in Brazil, at the weekend, where she led the African Union to deliberate on Africa’s rich cultural heritage and its role in promoting economic growth, social cohesion and global understanding.

The Minister, who doubles as the 1st Vice-Chairperson of the Bureau of the Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture, and Sports in the African Union membership of fifty-five states, also thanked the G20 Members for including Africa in the world group.

She said “Africa’s cultural diversity is our greatest strength, and we must leverage it to drive development, unity, and shared growth.

The Minister engaged with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Angola, South Africa, Korea, China, and France, focusing on critical areas within the Ministry’s strategic roadmap. Notably, the Minister held bilateral discussions with Brazil’s Minister of Culture especially on the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s Cultural House in Salvador as a vital center for preserving cultural heritage and supporting the Nigeria Destination 2030 initiative.