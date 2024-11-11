DG NTA Condoles Joy Osiagwu’s Family And Coleagues.

The Director General of The Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Salihu Abduhamid Dembos has condoled the families, friends and colleagues of late Joy Osiagwu saying the entire NTA family was deeply saddened at the news of her death.

This is contained in a condolence message signed by the DG NTA where he describes the late Joy as a cherished former colleague, respected reporter, and accomplished news caster. He notes that Joy demonstrated the spirit of journalism with her unwavering dedication, integrity, and passion for the profession.



In extolling Joy’s virtues the NTA’s Director General says late Joy brought to her role not only an exceptional talent for storytelling but also a deep sense of responsibility to the truth.

The statement notes that throughout Joy’s career her sense of professionalism and commitment set a high standard, inspiring both her colleagues and viewers across the nation as her voice was a trusted source of news.



While extending heart felt condolences to the family, friends on behalf of the entire NTA, the DG says Joy was part of the fabric of the organisation, and that her contributions remain etched in the foundation of NTA’s mission.

While praying for Joy’s soul to rest in peace the DG equally enjoined the family to take solace in the impacts she made in the field of journalism and on the countless lives in and outside Nigeria while alive.