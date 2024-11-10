NTIC Student Shines Bright Again At SAT Exam

Izuchukwu G. OKAFOR, a student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, NTIC, has achieved a top score at this year’s Scholastic Assessment Test, SAT.

Izuchukwu scored a total of 1530, 730 in reading and writing, and mathematics 800.

SAT is a standardised test that measures a student’s skills in three core areas: Critical Reading, Maths, and Writing.

The SAT exam was developed to assess students’ verbal, mathematics and written skills for students who wishes to pursue undergraduate courses, especially in Canada and US.

In his congratulatory message, Managing Director, NTIC, Fevzullah Bilgin described Okafor’s success was due to his hard work and dedication.

Izuchukwu’s brilliance Shines bright, making us all so proud.

His words: “Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and you inspire us all to reach for the stars! Keep shining bright, “Bilgin advice.