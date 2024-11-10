EducationNews

NTIC Student Shines Bright Again At SAT Exam

November 10, 2024
0 0 1 minute read

Izuchukwu G. OKAFOR, a student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, NTIC, has achieved a top score at this year’s Scholastic Assessment Test, SAT.

Izuchukwu scored a total of 1530, 730 in reading and writing, and mathematics 800.

SAT is a standardised test that measures a student’s skills in three core areas: Critical Reading, Maths, and Writing.

The SAT exam was developed to assess students’ verbal, mathematics and written skills for students who wishes to pursue undergraduate courses, especially in Canada and US.

In his congratulatory message, Managing Director, NTIC, Fevzullah Bilgin described Okafor’s success was due to his hard work and dedication.

Izuchukwu’s brilliance Shines bright, making us all so proud.

His words: “Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and you inspire us all to reach for the stars! Keep shining bright, “Bilgin advice.

November 10, 2024
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Announcement of the Passing of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

November 6, 2024

Humanitarian Affairs And Poverty Reduction Minister Seeks First Ladys Rhi’s Patnership In Poverty Reduction, Others

November 5, 2024

Information Minister: Boosting Small Businesses Integral to FG’s Economic Reforms

November 5, 2024

Info Minister Urges Media To Project Government’s Economy Building Policies

November 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button