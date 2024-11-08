TCN Updates on Grid Disturbance and Ongoing Repair Works

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that the national grid experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:29 AM this morning, caused by a sudden rise in frequency from 50.33Hz to 51.44Hz. Recovery efforts began immediately, and the Abuja Axis was restored within … minutes.

Recovery is still ongoing. The frequency spike was caused by issues encountered at one of TCN’s substations, which had to be shut down to prevent further complications. In addition to this, TCN is actively engaged in significant repair work on several critical transmission lines and substations. This includes the 330kV transmission line along the Shiroro–Mando axis, major upgrades at the Jebba Transmission Substation,

and the restoration of the second Ugwuaji–Apir 330kV transmission line. Furthermore, following the submission of the investigative report on the causes of previous grid collapses, TCN has begun addressing the identified weaknesses in the transmission system. Efforts are being made to close the gaps highlighted in the report, and to enhance the overall stability and resilience of the grid. These efforts include both technical upgrades and strategic interventions based on the committee’s recommendations. However,

it is important to note that while these repairs and improvements are underway, some degree of instability in the system is likely to persist until all major works are completed. TCN acknowledges the impact of these disruptions and kindly asks for the understanding and patience of the public during this challenging period. The company remains committed to improving the reliability of electricity supply, recognizing the vital role that stable power plays in Nigeria’s socio-economic development. TCN assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the grid’s long-term stability, in line with the recommendations of the investigative committee, while also addressing infrastructure damage such as vandalized transmission lines. Ndidi Mbah GM, Public Affairs