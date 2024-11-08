Landslide Claims Four Lives in Kebbi State

Landslide has claimed four lives in Bena, kebbi state. The Governor Nasir Idris in a swift reaction has called for intensive rescue efforts at the site.

The Governor, while empathizing with the people of Bena in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area over the tragic landslide at the Danmongoro community,

described the incident as unfortunate and prayed for quick recovery of the injured persons.

The governor also lauded the efforts of security agencies for their quick response and putting all necessary measures in place during the trying time.