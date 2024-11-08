News

Landslide Claims Four Lives in Kebbi State

November 8, 2024
0 8 Less than a minute

Landslide has claimed four lives in Bena, kebbi state. The Governor Nasir Idris in a swift reaction has called for intensive rescue efforts at the site.

The Governor, while empathizing with the people of Bena in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area over the tragic landslide at the Danmongoro community,
described the incident as unfortunate and prayed for quick recovery of the injured persons.
The governor also lauded the efforts of security agencies for their quick response and putting all necessary measures in place during the trying time.

November 8, 2024
0 8 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Info Minister Urges Media To Project Government’s Economy Building Policies

November 5, 2024

NPFL: Title Contenders Emerge in Thrilling Encounters

November 5, 2024

Gombe Signs MoU with Chinese Firm for 100 Megawatt Solar Energy Project

November 2, 2024

President Tinubu appoints Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as acting Chief of Army Staff

November 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button