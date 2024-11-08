Accountability: IGP Speaks Tough On Alleged Extortions, Orders Stringent Punishment For Corrupt Officers.

…Reschedules workshop on Child Protection, Care for Monday 11th.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has condemned alleged extortions by some officers of the force in some areas within the country, most especially the extant case involving the officers of the Zone 16 Zonal Headquarters, Yenegoa, identified as ASP Emmanuel Ubong, Inspector Nse Okon, Inspector Adiewere Collins, and Inspector Kuromare Marine.

The officers were alleged of extorting the sum of Ten Million Naira from a group of young Nigerians. The money has been recovered through the efforts of the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, and the Officers have since been detained and subjected to orderly room trial.

The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any act of corruption and police misconduct, as the Force takes every allegation of extortion and abuse of power extremely seriously.

The IGP has however reassured the general public that the force will continue to investigate all allegations levelled against erring officers of the Force thoroughly. In pursuit of restorative justice, the Inspector-General of Police has mandated severe consequences for any officer, no matter how highly ranked, found culpable, acting as a deterrent to those who may seek to compromise the integrity of the Force.

The IGP further urges members of the public to make use of the following Police helpline & contacts to lay complaints whenever necessary: +2347056792065, +2349133333785, +2349133333786, @PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram. Citizens can also contact us by mail via pressforabuja@police.gov.ng and through the police website at www.npf.gov.ng..

Similarly, to guarantee that officers within the Force receive adequate training in child care and protection and in effective investigations considerate of vulnerable individuals, most especially children in conflict with the law, the IGP has rescheduled the workshop with all Heads of Police investigative units to take place on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The workshop will not only focus on enhancing technical capabilities but also emphasize the essential ethical principles when dealing with sensitive cases in order to have a child-friendly police system in Nigeria. By emphasizing compassion, transparency, and adherence to modern investigation techniques, the Nigeria Police Force aims to foster a culture of professionalism and accountability among its personnel, thereby strengthening public trust and confidence in the organization.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,