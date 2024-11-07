Lugard TV Offers Internship Placement To The Best Graduating Mass Comm Student in FUL

Lugard TV has offered an internship opportunity to the best graduating student from the Department of Mass Communication from the Federal University, Lokoja, Khadijat Blessing Mohammed.

The Special Adviser on Media to Kogi State Governor, Ismaila Isah who received the FUL best graduating student of Mass Communication at the Government House Media Centre in Lokoja on Thursday noted that the offer is part of the commitment of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to reward excellence by nurturing young talents and providing them with hands-on experience and the enabling environment to grow and succeed as professionals in the media industry.

He noted that the Government House Media Centre and LugardTV will not only afford the student invaluable experience, practical media knowledge and exposure to intense media operation, but will also provide the intern an opportunity to work with media professionals who work in and around the Kogi State Government.

He disclosed that the offer by LugardTV aims to bridge the gap between the academia and the media industry by opening doors for future media leaders.

He further noted that the internship placement is intended to provide the candidate with the chance to engage in various aspects of journalism, high-quality content creation and best-in-class media intelligence from which she may choose to specialize in the industry.

In her response, Khadijat Blessing Mohammed expressed appreciation for the gesture and promised to justify the opportunity in the course of working at the Government House Media Centre as an intern.